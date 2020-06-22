All apartments in Minneapolis
2544 Pillsbury Ave S.

2544 Pillsbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2544 Pillsbury Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47768550b4 ----
WON\'T LAST LONG
Location, location, location, located near the corner of W 26th & Pillsbury this property has it all and is a must see! Featuring 2300 square feet of living space. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with full living room, dining room, a bonus entertainment room and sound proofing room that can be used as a recording studio, or a practice room for instruments. Only blocks away from eat street and biking distance to the lakes. 6 month lease is available as an option. This property is just waiting for you to call home! Schedule a showing online today by visiting s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details

9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

10. A garage is available for an additional $100.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. have any available units?
2544 Pillsbury Ave S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Pillsbury Ave S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. pet-friendly?
No, 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. does offer parking.
Does 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. have a pool?
No, 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. does not have a pool.
Does 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. have accessible units?
No, 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2544 Pillsbury Ave S. does not have units with air conditioning.
