2539 Grand Avenue South - 1

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage media room

This beautiful unit in the Whittier neighborhood has a walkability score of 89%! Within 5-15 minutes you can walk to several parks, restaurants and shopping. This is a main floor unit with just the right amount of updates while still keeping the charming original details. Architectual features include arched doorways, glass french doors, painted radiators, thick baseboard trim and beautiful dining room chandelier. The rooms are spacious and include a living room, dining room, two bedrooms, full bathroom and kitchen which offers modern open shelving upper cabinets and large pantry with a window. Long front porch is perfect for morning coffee or enjoying a summer night's breeze. There's also a smaller porch off of the back door. Neutral colors and gleaming hardwood floors along with a lot of windows allowing for natural light, make this home a must see! Shared laundry in the basement. One car detached garage included, as well as off street parking. Mature trees in the back will make for great privacy in the summer. Minneapolis School District #1.



About the neighborhood: Whittier offers a world-class selection of international cuisine and an eclectic shopping experience that draws residents from all over the city. Nearby attractions include the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the Children's Theatre Company.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1595 Security Deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michales virtual tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsGxtyG82j8



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Cute and cozy duplex in Minneapolis!