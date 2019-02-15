All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 4 2020

2539 Grand Avenue South - 1

2539 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2539 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful unit in the Whittier neighborhood has a walkability score of 89%! Within 5-15 minutes you can walk to several parks, restaurants and shopping. This is a main floor unit with just the right amount of updates while still keeping the charming original details. Architectual features include arched doorways, glass french doors, painted radiators, thick baseboard trim and beautiful dining room chandelier. The rooms are spacious and include a living room, dining room, two bedrooms, full bathroom and kitchen which offers modern open shelving upper cabinets and large pantry with a window. Long front porch is perfect for morning coffee or enjoying a summer night's breeze. There's also a smaller porch off of the back door. Neutral colors and gleaming hardwood floors along with a lot of windows allowing for natural light, make this home a must see! Shared laundry in the basement. One car detached garage included, as well as off street parking. Mature trees in the back will make for great privacy in the summer. Minneapolis School District #1.

About the neighborhood: Whittier offers a world-class selection of international cuisine and an eclectic shopping experience that draws residents from all over the city. Nearby attractions include the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the Children's Theatre Company.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1595 Security Deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michales virtual tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsGxtyG82j8

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Cute and cozy duplex in Minneapolis!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 have any available units?
2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 have?
Some of 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 offers parking.
Does 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 have a pool?
No, 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 Grand Avenue South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

