2526 Mckinley St NE

This charming 3 bdrm 1.5 bath home is full of character and charm. Some original wood work in the home gives this home the sense of old world charm. 2 bdrms and 1 bath on the main level along with the kitchen with some more modern feel to it. Large dining room and living room allows for many family memories to be made. Upstairs has a large loft area with a over sized bdrm and half bath. Perfect place for an older child's area or a family member that needs privacy. The basement has more than enough space for storage and to use for an additional recreation room.

This home is in beautiful NE Minneapolis right off Lowry Ave. It is within close distance of shopping like Home Depot and Target, dining, parks, dog parks, wonderful schools and overall great neighborhood events.

Don't wait too long. Beautiful homes in this area are in high demand.

Maximize requires each adult living in the home to complete an application at $45 per application. Maximize requires net income to be three times the monthly rent along with estimated utility expense including.

Call us today and scheduled your tour of this old charm home.