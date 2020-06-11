All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2526 Mckinley St NE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

2526 Mckinley St NE

2526 Northeast Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Northeast Mckinley Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
dog park
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
garage
This charming 3 bdrm 1.5 bath home is full of character and charm. Some original wood work in the home gives this home the sense of old world charm. 2 bdrms and 1 bath on the main level along with the kitchen with some more modern feel to it. Large dining room and living room allows for many family memories to be made. Upstairs has a large loft area with a over sized bdrm and half bath. Perfect place for an older child's area or a family member that needs privacy. The basement has more than enough space for storage and to use for an additional recreation room.
This home is in beautiful NE Minneapolis right off Lowry Ave. It is within close distance of shopping like Home Depot and Target, dining, parks, dog parks, wonderful schools and overall great neighborhood events.
Don't wait too long. Beautiful homes in this area are in high demand.
Maximize requires each adult living in the home to complete an application at $45 per application. Maximize requires net income to be three times the monthly rent along with estimated utility expense including.
Call us today and scheduled your tour of this old charm home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have any available units?
2526 Mckinley St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Mckinley St NE have?
Some of 2526 Mckinley St NE's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Mckinley St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Mckinley St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Mckinley St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 Mckinley St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Mckinley St NE offers parking.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have a pool?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have accessible units?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Mckinley St NE has units with dishwashers.
