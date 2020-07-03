All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2524 Dupont Ave S

2524 Dupont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/01/20 Spacious duplex on Dupont Ave. (Uptown) - Property Id: 180234

$1700 / 2+br - 1500ft- Spacious duplex on Dupont Ave., lower-level (Uptown/Lowry Hill East)
Welcome home. Spacious 2+ br duplex in desirable uptown/Lowry Hill East neighborhood of south Minneapolis (25th street and Dupont Ave S) available June1st.

Classic turn-of-the-century charm with French doors leading from the living room to a large 3-season east facing sun room. Gorgeous built in buffet with Stainglass windows in the oversized dining room. Lower-level unit features two large bedrooms with a smaller office/den. Hardwood floors throughout the common spaces. Carpeted bedrooms. Sought after neighborhood, within easy walking distance of many shops, restaurants and the lakes.

Available June 1st. 12 month lease required. Credit/background check will be required.

Further amenities:
*Friendly, safe neighborhood.
*large 3-season sun room
*Beautiful faux fireplace completes stately living room.
*off street parking
*on-site unit dedicated washer and dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180234
Property Id 180234

(RLNE5695802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Dupont Ave S have any available units?
2524 Dupont Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Dupont Ave S have?
Some of 2524 Dupont Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Dupont Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Dupont Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Dupont Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Dupont Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Dupont Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Dupont Ave S offers parking.
Does 2524 Dupont Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 Dupont Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Dupont Ave S have a pool?
No, 2524 Dupont Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Dupont Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2524 Dupont Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Dupont Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Dupont Ave S has units with dishwashers.

