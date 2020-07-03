2524 Dupont Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

$1700 / 2+br - 1500ft- Spacious duplex on Dupont Ave., lower-level (Uptown/Lowry Hill East)

Welcome home. Spacious 2+ br duplex in desirable uptown/Lowry Hill East neighborhood of south Minneapolis (25th street and Dupont Ave S) available June1st.



Classic turn-of-the-century charm with French doors leading from the living room to a large 3-season east facing sun room. Gorgeous built in buffet with Stainglass windows in the oversized dining room. Lower-level unit features two large bedrooms with a smaller office/den. Hardwood floors throughout the common spaces. Carpeted bedrooms. Sought after neighborhood, within easy walking distance of many shops, restaurants and the lakes.



Available June 1st. 12 month lease required. Credit/background check will be required.



Further amenities:

*Friendly, safe neighborhood.

*large 3-season sun room

*Beautiful faux fireplace completes stately living room.

*off street parking

*on-site unit dedicated washer and dryer

