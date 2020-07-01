All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:56 AM

2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2

2520 Northeast Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Northeast Pierce Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Wonderful upper level unit of this duplex! This unit has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. You have a beautiful front room with hardwood floors and many windows allowing for a sun lit area! The bedroom as well as the bathroom are both large and very spacious! You have a nice living room with hardwood floors throughout the whole level. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. School district #1.

Lease terms: $1175 Security Deposit for a 24 month lease term. $1295 rent and Security Deposit for a 12 month lease term. Tenant is responsible for paying electric as well as taking care of lawn and snow care equally between tenants of the other unit (equipment provided). Gas, water, and garbage are all included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (No dogs). This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Unique and cozy Duplex in a great MPLS location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 have any available units?
2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

