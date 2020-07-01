2520 Pierce Street Northeast- Unit 2

Amenities

Wonderful upper level unit of this duplex! This unit has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. You have a beautiful front room with hardwood floors and many windows allowing for a sun lit area! The bedroom as well as the bathroom are both large and very spacious! You have a nice living room with hardwood floors throughout the whole level. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. School district #1.



Lease terms: $1175 Security Deposit for a 24 month lease term. $1295 rent and Security Deposit for a 12 month lease term. Tenant is responsible for paying electric as well as taking care of lawn and snow care equally between tenants of the other unit (equipment provided). Gas, water, and garbage are all included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (No dogs). This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Unique and cozy Duplex in a great MPLS location!