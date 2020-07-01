All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:07 AM

2500 Blaisdell Ave

2500 Blaisdell Avenue South
Location

2500 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Whittier. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and elevator, workout facility, updated security system,. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,400/month rent. $800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave have any available units?
2500 Blaisdell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Blaisdell Ave have?
Some of 2500 Blaisdell Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Blaisdell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Blaisdell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Blaisdell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Blaisdell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Blaisdell Ave offers parking.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Blaisdell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave have a pool?
No, 2500 Blaisdell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2500 Blaisdell Ave has accessible units.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Blaisdell Ave has units with dishwashers.

