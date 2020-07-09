All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2420 Seabury Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2420 Seabury Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:26 PM

2420 Seabury Avenue

2420 Seabury Avenue · (952) 221-5557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Seward
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2420 Seabury Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse.Demand location! This first-floor unit in an all-brick duplex overlooks West River Parkway with recreational trails right outside your door. Itâs within biking distance of the University of Minnesota, between the Franklin Avenue Bridge and Lake/Marshall Street Bridge for easy access into St. Paul, and just a few minutesâ drive from downtown Minneapolis. The home features hardwood floors, central A/C and boiler heat. A fine kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, a center island with breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space; it opens into both the dining area and a mud room complete with washer and dryer. The living and dining area is spacious, has large windows offering lots of light, and opens into a sunroom with separately zoned heat. Three nicely sized bedrooms, a den, and 1.5 baths complete the layout. One garage stall and basement storage are included. Four off-street parking spaces are alongside the house on a concrete pad. Pets considered with a $1000 fee. A rent concession is available for snow removal. Tenant pays electric, gas, cable and phone; owner pays water, sewer and trash. Quieter tenants preferred. Please note, there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Seabury Avenue have any available units?
2420 Seabury Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Seabury Avenue have?
Some of 2420 Seabury Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Seabury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Seabury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Seabury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Seabury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2420 Seabury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Seabury Avenue offers parking.
Does 2420 Seabury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 Seabury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Seabury Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2420 Seabury Avenue has a pool.
Does 2420 Seabury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2420 Seabury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Seabury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Seabury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2420 Seabury Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity