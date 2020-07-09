2420 Seabury Avenue

Amenities

Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse.Demand location! This first-floor unit in an all-brick duplex overlooks West River Parkway with recreational trails right outside your door. Itâs within biking distance of the University of Minnesota, between the Franklin Avenue Bridge and Lake/Marshall Street Bridge for easy access into St. Paul, and just a few minutesâ drive from downtown Minneapolis. The home features hardwood floors, central A/C and boiler heat. A fine kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, a center island with breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space; it opens into both the dining area and a mud room complete with washer and dryer. The living and dining area is spacious, has large windows offering lots of light, and opens into a sunroom with separately zoned heat. Three nicely sized bedrooms, a den, and 1.5 baths complete the layout. One garage stall and basement storage are included. Four off-street parking spaces are alongside the house on a concrete pad. Pets considered with a $1000 fee. A rent concession is available for snow removal. Tenant pays electric, gas, cable and phone; owner pays water, sewer and trash. Quieter tenants preferred. Please note, there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.