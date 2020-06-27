2417 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405 East Isles
2417 Fremont Ave. S Available 09/01/19 Big & Spacious 4 bed/2 bath in PREMIUM Uptown location. Available 9/1! - This is a big beautiful home in an unbeatable Uptown location. Among many things you will enjoy:
-HUGE bedrooms and Closets -BIG living room & kitchen w/ dishwasher -Forced heat & central air conditioning -Remodeled bathrooms -Vanity room -On-site Laundry -4+ parking spaces -Pet Friendly ($35/month pet rent) -and MUCH MORE!!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
For questions or to schedule a tour contact Alex at 612-791-1414 (text/email preferred).
(RLNE5033862)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
