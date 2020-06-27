Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2417 Fremont Ave. S Available 09/01/19 Big & Spacious 4 bed/2 bath in PREMIUM Uptown location. Available 9/1! - This is a big beautiful home in an unbeatable Uptown location. Among many things you will enjoy:



-HUGE bedrooms and Closets

-BIG living room & kitchen w/ dishwasher

-Forced heat & central air conditioning

-Remodeled bathrooms

-Vanity room

-On-site Laundry

-4+ parking spaces

-Pet Friendly ($35/month pet rent)

-and MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



For questions or to schedule a tour contact Alex at 612-791-1414 (text/email preferred).



(RLNE5033862)