Minneapolis, MN
2417 Fremont Ave. S
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

2417 Fremont Ave. S

2417 Fremont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
East Isles

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2417 Fremont Ave. S Available 09/01/19 Big & Spacious 4 bed/2 bath in PREMIUM Uptown location. Available 9/1! - This is a big beautiful home in an unbeatable Uptown location. Among many things you will enjoy:

-HUGE bedrooms and Closets
-BIG living room & kitchen w/ dishwasher
-Forced heat & central air conditioning
-Remodeled bathrooms
-Vanity room
-On-site Laundry
-4+ parking spaces
-Pet Friendly ($35/month pet rent)
-and MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

For questions or to schedule a tour contact Alex at 612-791-1414 (text/email preferred).

(RLNE5033862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Fremont Ave. S have any available units?
2417 Fremont Ave. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Fremont Ave. S have?
Some of 2417 Fremont Ave. S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Fremont Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Fremont Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Fremont Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 Fremont Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 2417 Fremont Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Fremont Ave. S offers parking.
Does 2417 Fremont Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Fremont Ave. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Fremont Ave. S have a pool?
No, 2417 Fremont Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Fremont Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 2417 Fremont Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Fremont Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Fremont Ave. S has units with dishwashers.
