Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

2407 W Broadway Ave

2407 West Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2407 West Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5bdbc0027 ----
2br/1 bath unit in a quiet 9 unit building right in the heart of Jordan-Hawthorne Neighborhood. Building sits on W. Broadway Ave near intersection of 26th Ave N. and Sheridan Ave N. Also conveniently near a bus line. The unit has laminated wood floors, refrigerator, stove/oven, AC, and lots of cabinet space..
Pet Policy: No dogs, cats ok with $100 pet fee.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off street parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Tenants pay Electric, cable, phone. Landlord pays heat, water, trash. Free Heat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 W Broadway Ave have any available units?
2407 W Broadway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 W Broadway Ave have?
Some of 2407 W Broadway Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 W Broadway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2407 W Broadway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 W Broadway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 W Broadway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2407 W Broadway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2407 W Broadway Ave offers parking.
Does 2407 W Broadway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 W Broadway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 W Broadway Ave have a pool?
No, 2407 W Broadway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2407 W Broadway Ave have accessible units?
No, 2407 W Broadway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 W Broadway Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 W Broadway Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

