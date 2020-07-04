2407 W Broadway Ave

Amenities
2br/1 bath unit in a quiet 9 unit building right in the heart of Jordan-Hawthorne Neighborhood. Building sits on W. Broadway Ave near intersection of 26th Ave N. and Sheridan Ave N. Also conveniently near a bus line. The unit has laminated wood floors, refrigerator, stove/oven, AC, and lots of cabinet space..
Pet Policy: No dogs, cats ok with $100 pet fee.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off street parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Tenants pay Electric, cable, phone. Landlord pays heat, water, trash. Free Heat!