All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis

2322 North Logan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2322 North Logan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom townhouse in Minneapolis! - This is a wonderfully updated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in highly sought after Minneapolis area! Only 8 min from both downtown Minneapolis, and Northeast Minneapolis!

The townhouse features updated modern kitchen with a gorgeous bar, large bedrooms, hardwood floors, and so much more!
Come check this out before it's gone. We will be showing the property this weekend, so request a tour now! Request a tour online for quickest response.

Elite Property Management Group
763-445-2639

(RLNE5454295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis have any available units?
2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis offer parking?
No, 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis have a pool?
No, 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis have accessible units?
No, 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Logan Ave N Minneapolis does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University