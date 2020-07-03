All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2301 S.pillsbury Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2301 S.pillsbury Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2301 S.pillsbury Ave

2301 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2301 Pillsbury Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Whittier Neighborhood walking distance of Nicolet Court over 60
major grocery stores, fast food, fine dining, retailers and trendy shops . While you are in the neighborhood, be sure to visit the many cultural amenities that the area offers. There is the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the Childrens Theatre Company, and the Music Box Building is an updated 3 story brick and stucco in the busy Theatre, in addition to many others. Apartments include carpet, loads of closet space, huge windows, modern appliances. Plenty of on-street parking PLUS a private parking lot.

Blocks to Downtown
Bus on corner
Light Rail
Close to U of M
Easy access I35, I94,
I394,Hwy55
Close to The
Greenway
Off Street Parking
Close to Phillips Park
Close to Major
Shopping
Small Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have any available units?
2301 S.pillsbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have?
Some of 2301 S.pillsbury Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 S.pillsbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2301 S.pillsbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 S.pillsbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave offers parking.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have a pool?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University