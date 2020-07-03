2301 S.pillsbury Ave

Amenities
Whittier Neighborhood walking distance of Nicolet Court over 60
major grocery stores, fast food, fine dining, retailers and trendy shops . While you are in the neighborhood, be sure to visit the many cultural amenities that the area offers. There is the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the Childrens Theatre Company, and the Music Box Building is an updated 3 story brick and stucco in the busy Theatre, in addition to many others. Apartments include carpet, loads of closet space, huge windows, modern appliances. Plenty of on-street parking PLUS a private parking lot.
Blocks to Downtown
Bus on corner
Light Rail
Close to U of M
Easy access I35, I94,
I394,Hwy55
Close to The
Greenway
Off Street Parking
Close to Phillips Park
Close to Major
Shopping
Small Building