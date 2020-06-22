All apartments in Minneapolis
2300 Girard Avenue South

Location

2300 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
East Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This SW facing 2Bed/1Bath unit is within walking distance to Lake of the Isles featuring an abundance of natural light, high ceilings, original hardwood floors, original woodwork, built-in hutch, large updated kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances including a gas stove, full size washer and dryer in unit, one off-street parking spot. The building has secured entry, exercise room, bike storage. Great location close to everything! Easy access to Uptown, Downtown, Walker Art Center, Resturants, and Bike Trails. Water, sewer, gas, trash, and internet included! Tenant is responsible for electric. Cats welcome with additional pet deposit and pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Girard Avenue South have any available units?
2300 Girard Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Girard Avenue South have?
Some of 2300 Girard Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Girard Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Girard Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Girard Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Girard Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Girard Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2300 Girard Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Girard Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Girard Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Girard Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2300 Girard Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Girard Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2300 Girard Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Girard Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Girard Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
