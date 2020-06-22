2300 Girard Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This SW facing 2Bed/1Bath unit is within walking distance to Lake of the Isles featuring an abundance of natural light, high ceilings, original hardwood floors, original woodwork, built-in hutch, large updated kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances including a gas stove, full size washer and dryer in unit, one off-street parking spot. The building has secured entry, exercise room, bike storage. Great location close to everything! Easy access to Uptown, Downtown, Walker Art Center, Resturants, and Bike Trails. Water, sewer, gas, trash, and internet included! Tenant is responsible for electric. Cats welcome with additional pet deposit and pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8