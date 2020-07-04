All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 222 Logan Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
222 Logan Ave N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

222 Logan Ave N

222 Logan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

222 Logan Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a34ce4300d ---- Offering lease end date of 8/31/2020 or 4/26/2021 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit .Harrison neighborhood. It is a 4 unit building on Logan Ave N by 2nd Ave N. Very close to International Market Square, Bassett Creek, and Bryn Mawr Meadows Park. Spacious living with Hardwood floors, clawfoot bathtub, built-ins. Pet Policy: Cats ok with $100 pet fee. Sorry No dogs.. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: 1 off-street parking space per unit. Laundry: laundry on site. Lower Tenants pay electric, gas, cable, phone. Landlord pays water/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Logan Ave N have any available units?
222 Logan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Logan Ave N have?
Some of 222 Logan Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Logan Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
222 Logan Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Logan Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Logan Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 222 Logan Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 222 Logan Ave N offers parking.
Does 222 Logan Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Logan Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Logan Ave N have a pool?
No, 222 Logan Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 222 Logan Ave N have accessible units?
No, 222 Logan Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Logan Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Logan Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55417

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University