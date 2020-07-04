222 Logan Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a34ce4300d ---- Offering lease end date of 8/31/2020 or 4/26/2021 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit .Harrison neighborhood. It is a 4 unit building on Logan Ave N by 2nd Ave N. Very close to International Market Square, Bassett Creek, and Bryn Mawr Meadows Park. Spacious living with Hardwood floors, clawfoot bathtub, built-ins. Pet Policy: Cats ok with $100 pet fee. Sorry No dogs.. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: 1 off-street parking space per unit. Laundry: laundry on site. Lower Tenants pay electric, gas, cable, phone. Landlord pays water/trash.