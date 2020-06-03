2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1

Amenities
First floor unit with PRIVATE PARKING!! This condo is perfect for you! This unit has been completely renovated. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, with designer counter tops and a mosaic backsplash. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. You have your own private washer and dryer. Amazing location close to many restaurants and Lake of the Isles! 1 block from the transit. Laundry across the hall. School district #1
PET POLICY:
CATS: THE CONDO ASSOCIATION DOES NOT ALLOW PETS
DOGS*: THE CONDO ASSOCIATION DOES NOT ALLOW PETS
Lease Terms: $999 for a 24 month lease 12 month lease available for $1,159.00 a month, Security Deposit equivalent to lease term. Tenant only pays electric, all other utilities are included.
*$100 move in fee charged by the HOA at move in
RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline
Garden level condo with beautiful updates!