2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1

Amenities

First floor unit with PRIVATE PARKING!! This condo is perfect for you! This unit has been completely renovated. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, with designer counter tops and a mosaic backsplash. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. You have your own private washer and dryer. Amazing location close to many restaurants and Lake of the Isles! 1 block from the transit. Laundry across the hall. School district #1



PET POLICY:

CATS: THE CONDO ASSOCIATION DOES NOT ALLOW PETS

DOGS*: THE CONDO ASSOCIATION DOES NOT ALLOW PETS



Lease Terms: $999 for a 24 month lease 12 month lease available for $1,159.00 a month, Security Deposit equivalent to lease term. Tenant only pays electric, all other utilities are included.



*$100 move in fee charged by the HOA at move in



RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline

Garden level condo with beautiful updates!