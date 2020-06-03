All apartments in Minneapolis
2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1

2212 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
First floor unit with PRIVATE PARKING!! This condo is perfect for you! This unit has been completely renovated. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, with designer counter tops and a mosaic backsplash. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. You have your own private washer and dryer. Amazing location close to many restaurants and Lake of the Isles! 1 block from the transit. Laundry across the hall. School district #1

PET POLICY:
CATS: THE CONDO ASSOCIATION DOES NOT ALLOW PETS
DOGS*: THE CONDO ASSOCIATION DOES NOT ALLOW PETS

Lease Terms: $999 for a 24 month lease 12 month lease available for $1,159.00 a month, Security Deposit equivalent to lease term. Tenant only pays electric, all other utilities are included.

*$100 move in fee charged by the HOA at move in

RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline
Garden level condo with beautiful updates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 have any available units?
2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 have?
Some of 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 offers parking.
Does 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 have a pool?
No, 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Aldrich Avenue South, #106 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
