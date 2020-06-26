221 1st Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking internet access

Located in the heart of the historic and vibrant St. Anthony Main neighborhood in NE Mpls just across the Hennepin Ave Bridge, this Village Townhomes at St. Anthony Falls 3BR, 1 full bath, 1 3/4 bath & 2 half baths with nearly 1900 square feet of living space now available for lease. This three level townhome with tuck under garage stall, nestled in the quiet northwestern corner of the complex, features hardwood flooring on main level, open living room area with access to 200 square foot deck and pergola, walkthrough kitchen with granite/stainless/electric range, separate dining room, double suite configuration for bedrooms, window treatments installed throughout. Complex amenities include: Professional management, lawn care and snow removal, free guest parking. Included in rent: basic cable TV, internet. Residents can park 2nd vehicle in driveway.