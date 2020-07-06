2121 Penn Ave S

Amenities

Charming Sun Filled upper 2 Br , in quiet, non-smoking , no pets,Vintage 4-plex 1/2 block from Lake of the Isles.The apt. has beautiful hardwood floors, natural oak woodwork including a built in buffet , sun room , updated galley kitchen with gas stove. coin operated laundry in basement.

Renter is responsible for all utilities. Street parking only. Rental Criteria Available.

The property is idealy located steps to Lake of the Isles, and he chain of lakes where you can enjoy biking, jogging, walking cross country skiing, and enjoying the outdoors.....also easy access to downtown, and uptown.