Last updated November 30 2019 at 8:45 AM

2121 Penn Ave S

2121 Penn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Kenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Sun Filled upper 2 Br , in quiet, non-smoking , no pets,Vintage 4-plex 1/2 block from Lake of the Isles.The apt. has beautiful hardwood floors, natural oak woodwork including a built in buffet , sun room , updated galley kitchen with gas stove. coin operated laundry in basement.
Renter is responsible for all utilities. Street parking only. Rental Criteria Available.
The property is idealy located steps to Lake of the Isles, and he chain of lakes where you can enjoy biking, jogging, walking cross country skiing, and enjoying the outdoors.....also easy access to downtown, and uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Penn Ave S have any available units?
2121 Penn Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Penn Ave S have?
Some of 2121 Penn Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Penn Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Penn Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Penn Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Penn Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2121 Penn Ave S offer parking?
No, 2121 Penn Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Penn Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Penn Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Penn Ave S have a pool?
No, 2121 Penn Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Penn Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2121 Penn Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Penn Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Penn Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

