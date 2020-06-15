212 N 1st Street

Amenities

Get over 1750 square feet of living space and two indoor heated parking stalls in the heart of the North Loop, just steps from restaurants, shopping, grocery and parks in this 4th 212 Lofts condo. With eastern orientation and facing the Mississippi River and Nicollet Island this condo features hardwood flooring, 10 ft. concrete ceilings, gourmet kitchen outfitted with stainless steel/gas range/granite island with built in wine fridge and liquor cabinet, gas fireplace, surround sound and speakers throughout the unit, large master suite featuring huge walkthrough closet with custom built in organizers, etc. Building amenities include: professional management, secure access, fitness room, rooftop patio with downtown views and grill, and 1st floor retail. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls with storage in front, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic internet & cable.