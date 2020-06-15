All apartments in Minneapolis
212 N 1st Street

212 North 1st Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

212 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Get over 1750 square feet of living space and two indoor heated parking stalls in the heart of the North Loop, just steps from restaurants, shopping, grocery and parks in this 4th 212 Lofts condo. With eastern orientation and facing the Mississippi River and Nicollet Island this condo features hardwood flooring, 10 ft. concrete ceilings, gourmet kitchen outfitted with stainless steel/gas range/granite island with built in wine fridge and liquor cabinet, gas fireplace, surround sound and speakers throughout the unit, large master suite featuring huge walkthrough closet with custom built in organizers, etc. Building amenities include: professional management, secure access, fitness room, rooftop patio with downtown views and grill, and 1st floor retail. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls with storage in front, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic internet & cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 N 1st Street have any available units?
212 N 1st Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 N 1st Street have?
Some of 212 N 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 N 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 212 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 N 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 212 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 N 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 212 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 212 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 N 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
