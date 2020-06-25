All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

212 N 1st Street

212 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

212 1st Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Live in the heart of the North Loop with downtown and western views in this 1500+sf recently remodeled ultra-modern unit at 212 Lofts. Features include fully remodeled kitchen, designer lighting, open concept floor plan, 12 ft. concrete ceilings, master suite with huge walk through closet and custom organizers installed. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable and internet. 2nd parking stall available for additional cost, contact listing agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 N 1st Street have any available units?
212 N 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 N 1st Street have?
Some of 212 N 1st Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 N 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 212 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 N 1st Street offers parking.
Does 212 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 N 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 212 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 212 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 N 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
