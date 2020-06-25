212 N 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Live in the heart of the North Loop with downtown and western views in this 1500+sf recently remodeled ultra-modern unit at 212 Lofts. Features include fully remodeled kitchen, designer lighting, open concept floor plan, 12 ft. concrete ceilings, master suite with huge walk through closet and custom organizers installed. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable and internet. 2nd parking stall available for additional cost, contact listing agent for details.