Don't miss the unparalleled grandeur you can find only at the IVY! This spacious, skyway attached, 2bed/2bath condo features floor to ceiling windows, three-quarter inch real oak hardwood floors and access to almost any amenity you can imagine. Upgraded kitchen will make any chef happy with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances and a built-in wine fridge. 24 hr. valet and all utilities, cable, internet included in rent!