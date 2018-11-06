All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

1922 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 11:30-1:00pm

Entire First Floor Duplex in the Heart of Lowry Hill.
Hardwood floors throughout. Wired for fiber optic internet.
Living room with French Doors and Cozy Gas Fireplace. Spacious Dining Room. Great Separate Office or Computer Room with French Doors
Off street parking available. Owner utilities pays-water/sewer/trash, snow removal.
No smoking on the property. Tenant must have 3 times income to rent.

More information: FULCRUMRENTALS.COM
Entire First Floor Duplex in the Heart of Lowry Hill. Easy access to 94, 35W, 394. Near bus line. Minutes to Downtown, Uptown, U of MN. Walk to Lake of the Isles, Uptown, Calhoun, Burch Steak, Sebastian Joes, Kowalski's, Walker Art Institute, 20 plus restaurants, shops, coffee shops. Includes 1 off street parking spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Fremont Avenue South have any available units?
1922 Fremont Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Fremont Avenue South have?
Some of 1922 Fremont Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Fremont Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Fremont Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Fremont Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 Fremont Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1922 Fremont Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Fremont Avenue South offers parking.
Does 1922 Fremont Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Fremont Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Fremont Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1922 Fremont Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Fremont Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1922 Fremont Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Fremont Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Fremont Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
