Spacious 2 BR / 1 BA newly renovated unit. Located on a quiet street, 1 block from Franklin Ave E, close to HWY 55 and I-94. Also within walking distance of the Light Rail Station. Lots of light and brand new washer and dryer in unit. Has additional office with it's own closet.