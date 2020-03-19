1849 E 31st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool

Come view this 2-bed, 1-bath main-level duplex unit available now in a great Minneapolis location just a few blocks from the Midtown YMCA! This unit features original woodwork throughout, including a large living room, dining area, full kitchen and full bath. One of the two bedrooms includes a walk-in closet. Unit comes with one off-street parking space, large fenced-in yard and free shared laundry in the basement. Security Deposit: $1,200. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. All other utilities included in rent. Pets are permitted with $50/month in pet rent. No smoking. Household income to be 4x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Credit score of 650 or higher. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today.