1849 E 31st St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

1849 E 31st St

1849 East 31st Street · (952) 893-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1849 East 31st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Corcoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
Come view this 2-bed, 1-bath main-level duplex unit available now in a great Minneapolis location just a few blocks from the Midtown YMCA! This unit features original woodwork throughout, including a large living room, dining area, full kitchen and full bath. One of the two bedrooms includes a walk-in closet. Unit comes with one off-street parking space, large fenced-in yard and free shared laundry in the basement. Security Deposit: $1,200. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. All other utilities included in rent. Pets are permitted with $50/month in pet rent. No smoking. Household income to be 4x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Credit score of 650 or higher. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 E 31st St have any available units?
1849 E 31st St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1849 E 31st St have?
Some of 1849 E 31st St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 E 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
1849 E 31st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 E 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 E 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 1849 E 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 1849 E 31st St does offer parking.
Does 1849 E 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 E 31st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 E 31st St have a pool?
Yes, 1849 E 31st St has a pool.
Does 1849 E 31st St have accessible units?
No, 1849 E 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 E 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 E 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.
