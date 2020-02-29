1816 Jackson Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418 Logan Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Highly sought after 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Artist District of North-East Minneapolis. Walking distance to upscale restaurants and several local breweries. Just minutes from Downtown! Refinished hardwood floors throughout. This property is meticulously maintained with plenty of parking. No Section 8 accepted at this time. Please text 206-852-2709 for questions and to schedule a showing of the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1816 Jackson St. Ne have any available units?
1816 Jackson St. Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.