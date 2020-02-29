All apartments in Minneapolis
1816 Jackson St. Ne

1816 Jackson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Jackson Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Logan Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Highly sought after 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Artist District of North-East Minneapolis. Walking distance to upscale restaurants and several local breweries. Just minutes from Downtown! Refinished hardwood floors throughout. This property is meticulously maintained with plenty of parking. No Section 8 accepted at this time. Please text 206-852-2709 for questions and to schedule a showing of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Jackson St. Ne have any available units?
1816 Jackson St. Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Jackson St. Ne have?
Some of 1816 Jackson St. Ne's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Jackson St. Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Jackson St. Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Jackson St. Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Jackson St. Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Jackson St. Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Jackson St. Ne offers parking.
Does 1816 Jackson St. Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Jackson St. Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Jackson St. Ne have a pool?
No, 1816 Jackson St. Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Jackson St. Ne have accessible units?
No, 1816 Jackson St. Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Jackson St. Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Jackson St. Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
