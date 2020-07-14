Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units in garage and in building
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.