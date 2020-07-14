Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed bbq/grill online portal

Designed to be a gathering place for those who seek out everything life has to offer. We’ve created luxury lakeside living in the highly desirable Uptown Minneapolis neighborhood. It’s everything you’ve dreamed of in sophisticated urban living. Allow us to make those dreams come true.