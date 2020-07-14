All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1800 Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1800 Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

1800 Lake

1800 W Lake St · (612) 261-1437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
First month FREE on ALL floorplans. Contact us today! (restrictions apply)
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1800 Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
bbq/grill
online portal
Designed to be a gathering place for those who seek out everything life has to offer. We’ve created luxury lakeside living in the highly desirable Uptown Minneapolis neighborhood. It’s everything you’ve dreamed of in sophisticated urban living. Allow us to make those dreams come true.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units in garage and in building
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Lake have any available units?
1800 Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Lake have?
Some of 1800 Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Lake currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Lake is offering the following rent specials: First month FREE on ALL floorplans. Contact us today! (restrictions apply)
Is 1800 Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Lake is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Lake offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Lake offers parking.
Does 1800 Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Lake have a pool?
No, 1800 Lake does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Lake have accessible units?
Yes, 1800 Lake has accessible units.
Does 1800 Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Lake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1800 Lake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity