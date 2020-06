Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included garage recently renovated fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the Lowry Hill neighbor of Minneapolis this FULLY FURNISHED studio has been totally remodeled and renovated. The studio sits atop the garage on the property of an amazing home. Features include: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (even electricity), high end appliances, hardwoods floors, motorized blinds, in-unit laundry, and gorgeous furniture. No pets allowed but flexible on term lengths – off street parking, although, one garage stall available for an additional $100/month.