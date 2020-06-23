172 14th Ave NE Upper

Amenities

Furnished 2-bdrm Apt, NE Mpls, Includes Utilities! - Property Id: 67839



Cozy renovated upper level of historical duplex home with view of downtown from back entry. Huge kitchen and big living room and master bedroom. Warm colors and lots of windows.



Includes all utilities, Internet and 32" flat-screen TV with a basic Roku stick.



In the heart of NE Mpls, the craft beer and international foodie center of the city; just over a mile from downtown.



Master bedroom has a king bed and smaller second bedroom has a double bed.



One of the hippest neighborhoods in Mpls, we are literally steps away from Dangerous Man, Young Joni and Matchbox Coffee. Anchor Fish & Chips and Maeve's is only 2 blocks away and many other restaurants, shopping and entertainment are within walking distance.



An Uber/Lyft can usually arrive within 5 minutes; and, we're right on the 11 bus line. Mpls is consistently rated as one of the most bike-friendly cities. The closest Nice Ride station is only 4 blocks away.



Homeowners reside on the first level. Available now. Application required.

No Pets Allowed



