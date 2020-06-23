All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

172 14th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished 2-bdrm Apt, NE Mpls, Includes Utilities! - Property Id: 67839

Cozy renovated upper level of historical duplex home with view of downtown from back entry. Huge kitchen and big living room and master bedroom. Warm colors and lots of windows.

Includes all utilities, Internet and 32" flat-screen TV with a basic Roku stick.

In the heart of NE Mpls, the craft beer and international foodie center of the city; just over a mile from downtown.

Master bedroom has a king bed and smaller second bedroom has a double bed.

One of the hippest neighborhoods in Mpls, we are literally steps away from Dangerous Man, Young Joni and Matchbox Coffee. Anchor Fish & Chips and Maeve's is only 2 blocks away and many other restaurants, shopping and entertainment are within walking distance.

An Uber/Lyft can usually arrive within 5 minutes; and, we're right on the 11 bus line. Mpls is consistently rated as one of the most bike-friendly cities. The closest Nice Ride station is only 4 blocks away.

Homeowners reside on the first level. Available now. Application required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/67839
Property Id 67839

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4411424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 14th Ave NE Upper have any available units?
172 14th Ave NE Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 14th Ave NE Upper have?
Some of 172 14th Ave NE Upper's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 14th Ave NE Upper currently offering any rent specials?
172 14th Ave NE Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 14th Ave NE Upper pet-friendly?
No, 172 14th Ave NE Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 172 14th Ave NE Upper offer parking?
No, 172 14th Ave NE Upper does not offer parking.
Does 172 14th Ave NE Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 14th Ave NE Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 14th Ave NE Upper have a pool?
No, 172 14th Ave NE Upper does not have a pool.
Does 172 14th Ave NE Upper have accessible units?
No, 172 14th Ave NE Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 172 14th Ave NE Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 14th Ave NE Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
