1719 22nd Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ThisFURNISHED

home is perfect for three roommates. It has tons of old world charm, a spacious kitchen and front porch. The laundry is shared with the lower level tenant. Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit. The fenced yard is private.