1719 22nd Avenue NE
Last updated March 26 2019 at 9:54 AM

1719 22nd Avenue NE

1719 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1719 22nd Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Windom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ThisFURNISHED
home is perfect for three roommates. It has tons of old world charm, a spacious kitchen and front porch. The laundry is shared with the lower level tenant. Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit. The fenced yard is private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

