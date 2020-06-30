All apartments in Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1718 3rd Avenue N
Last updated February 25 2020 at 5:39 PM

1718 3rd Avenue N

1718 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1718 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Now showing this completely remodeled 3-bed, 1-bath single-family home available now in a great neighborhood in Minneapolis! Kitchen boasts full remodel, including brand-new dishwasher and microwave. Whole house features completely refinished hardwood floors, brand-new paint throughout interior and a completely remodeled bathroom with new vanity, lights and more. Right next to the bus transit line and near Bryn Mawr and Downtown Minneapolis. Within walking distance to Utepils Brewing, Mildas Cafe, Bryn Mawr Pizza and Deli, Las Mesa Latin Restaurant and much more! Other features include plenty of off-street parking, brand-new in-unit laundry, private fenced backyard, utility storage shed, new water heater, new roof, many new windows and a bonus basement area equal in size to the upper level! Tenants responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Security Deposit: $1,475. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Ideally lease through Spring of 2021. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 3rd Avenue N have any available units?
1718 3rd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 3rd Avenue N have?
Some of 1718 3rd Avenue N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 3rd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1718 3rd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 3rd Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1718 3rd Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1718 3rd Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1718 3rd Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1718 3rd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 3rd Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 3rd Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1718 3rd Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1718 3rd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1718 3rd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 3rd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 3rd Avenue N has units with dishwashers.

