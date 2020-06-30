1718 3rd Avenue N

Amenities

Now showing this completely remodeled 3-bed, 1-bath single-family home available now in a great neighborhood in Minneapolis! Kitchen boasts full remodel, including brand-new dishwasher and microwave. Whole house features completely refinished hardwood floors, brand-new paint throughout interior and a completely remodeled bathroom with new vanity, lights and more. Right next to the bus transit line and near Bryn Mawr and Downtown Minneapolis. Within walking distance to Utepils Brewing, Mildas Cafe, Bryn Mawr Pizza and Deli, Las Mesa Latin Restaurant and much more! Other features include plenty of off-street parking, brand-new in-unit laundry, private fenced backyard, utility storage shed, new water heater, new roof, many new windows and a bonus basement area equal in size to the upper level! Tenants responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Security Deposit: $1,475. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Ideally lease through Spring of 2021. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!