1653 Penn Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This spacious upper level unit in this duplex offers hardwood floors, neutral paint colors and tons of windows allowing lots of natural light throughout. There's a large living room and dining room with a built-in cabinet. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors, newer cabinets and space for eat-in dining. Two bedrooms with big closets and one full bathroom. Washer & Dryer is shared and is an additional $15/month. No Garage use included with this unit. Close to downtown, on the bus line. Minneapolis School Disctrict.



Lease Terms: $1295 Security Deposit. 12 Months or longer lease term. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, as well as an additional $15/month for washer/dryer use. Sorry, but no pets allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



No Pets Allowed



