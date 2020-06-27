All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1653 Penn Ave N

1653 Penn Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1653 Penn Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This spacious upper level unit in this duplex offers hardwood floors, neutral paint colors and tons of windows allowing lots of natural light throughout. There's a large living room and dining room with a built-in cabinet. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors, newer cabinets and space for eat-in dining. Two bedrooms with big closets and one full bathroom. Washer & Dryer is shared and is an additional $15/month. No Garage use included with this unit. Close to downtown, on the bus line. Minneapolis School Disctrict.

Lease Terms: $1295 Security Deposit. 12 Months or longer lease term. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, as well as an additional $15/month for washer/dryer use. Sorry, but no pets allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Penn Ave N have any available units?
1653 Penn Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 Penn Ave N have?
Some of 1653 Penn Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 Penn Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Penn Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Penn Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1653 Penn Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1653 Penn Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1653 Penn Ave N offers parking.
Does 1653 Penn Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1653 Penn Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Penn Ave N have a pool?
No, 1653 Penn Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1653 Penn Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1653 Penn Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Penn Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 Penn Ave N has units with dishwashers.
