1653 Penn Ave N

Amenities
This spacious upper level unit in this duplex offers hardwood floors, neutral paint colors and tons of windows allowing lots of natural light throughout. There's a large living room and dining room with a built-in cabinet. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors, newer cabinets and space for eat-in dining. Two bedrooms with big closets and one full bathroom. Washer & Dryer is shared and is an additional $15/month. No Garage use included with this unit. Close to downtown, on the bus line. Minneapolis School Disctrict.
Lease Terms: $1295 Security Deposit. 12 Months or longer lease term. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, as well as an additional $15/month for washer/dryer use. Sorry, but no pets allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5021551)