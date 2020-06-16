All apartments in Minneapolis
15 S 1st Street.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:58 AM

15 S 1st Street

15 South 1st Street · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Minneapolis
Downtown West
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

15 South 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A1211 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Live in the heart of the Downtown West neighborhood, just one block from Skyway access, at The Towers, situated along the Mississippi River and between the North Loop and Mill District. This fully remodeled 1BR, 1BA unit features beautiful wood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinetry, fully remodeled bathroom, new carpet in bedroom, window treatments installed and more! Included in rent: water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15 S 1st Street have any available units?
15 S 1st Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 S 1st Street have?
Some of 15 S 1st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 S 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 S 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 S 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 S 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 15 S 1st Street offer parking?
No, 15 S 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 S 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 S 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 S 1st Street have a pool?
No, 15 S 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 S 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 15 S 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 S 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 S 1st Street has units with dishwashers.

