15 S 1st Street.

Amenities
Live in the heart of the Downtown West neighborhood, just one block from Skyway access, at The Towers, situated along the Mississippi River and between the North Loop and Mill District. This fully remodeled 1BR, 1BA unit features beautiful wood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinetry, fully remodeled bathroom, new carpet in bedroom, window treatments installed and more! Included in rent: water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet.