Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1417 Jefferson St NE 2

1417 Jefferson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Jefferson Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 BR in NE Minneapolis Arts District - Property Id: 152639

Recently updated duplex apartment located on one of the nicest city streets in NE Mpls. Located steps away from Logan Park, Spyhouse Coffee, Indeed Brewery, Tattersall Distillery, and many other local favorites. Upper unit includes spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet, gas stove, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and private entrance. Sip your morning coffee in the trees on the large enclosed porch. A parking spot is also available in the garage for an additional $50/month. Enjoy your evenings outside in the fenced yard and patio with space heater and string lights. Perfect space for a couple or two roommates. Master easily fits a king bed, while second bedroom fits a queen or can be a spacious office.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152639p
Property Id 152639

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5130313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have any available units?
1417 Jefferson St NE 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have?
Some of 1417 Jefferson St NE 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Jefferson St NE 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 offers parking.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have a pool?
No, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have accessible units?
No, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 has units with dishwashers.
