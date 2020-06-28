1417 Jefferson St NE 2

Amenities

Updated 2 BR in NE Minneapolis Arts District



Recently updated duplex apartment located on one of the nicest city streets in NE Mpls. Located steps away from Logan Park, Spyhouse Coffee, Indeed Brewery, Tattersall Distillery, and many other local favorites. Upper unit includes spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet, gas stove, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and private entrance. Sip your morning coffee in the trees on the large enclosed porch. A parking spot is also available in the garage for an additional $50/month. Enjoy your evenings outside in the fenced yard and patio with space heater and string lights. Perfect space for a couple or two roommates. Master easily fits a king bed, while second bedroom fits a queen or can be a spacious office.

