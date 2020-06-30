Amenities
1415 Talmage Ave SE Available 09/01/20 The Place to Be - This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house offers conveniences such as off-street parking and a Como location with the comforts of an updated kitchen and central air. Hardwood floors and a large deck add un-common character.
Available September 1, 2020
??$2,600 per month
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- Central air
- 2+ Parking spots
- Includes a 42" TV for use during tenancy
- Large deck
- Hardwood floors
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in
