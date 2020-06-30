All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

1415 Talmage Ave SE

1415 Southeast Talmage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Southeast Talmage Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1415 Talmage Ave SE Available 09/01/20 The Place to Be - This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house offers conveniences such as off-street parking and a Como location with the comforts of an updated kitchen and central air. Hardwood floors and a large deck add un-common character.

Available September 1, 2020
??$2,600 per month

- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- Central air
- 2+ Parking spots
- Includes a 42" TV for use during tenancy
- Large deck
- Hardwood floors
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in

See www.gbgroupproperties.com for more details

(RLNE4502829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Talmage Ave SE have any available units?
1415 Talmage Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Talmage Ave SE have?
Some of 1415 Talmage Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Talmage Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Talmage Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Talmage Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Talmage Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Talmage Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Talmage Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1415 Talmage Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Talmage Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Talmage Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1415 Talmage Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Talmage Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1415 Talmage Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Talmage Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Talmage Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

