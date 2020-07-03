All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1413 34th Street W # 2
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

1413 34th Street W # 2

1413 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1413 West 34th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6609c680d8 ----
Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath located in desirable Uptown!

$250 Off First Month\'s Rent if Lease signed by 4/30

Don\'t miss this Impeccable unit, location-just blocks from Calhoun Square, Lake Bde Maka Ska and endless entertainment options.
Condo features gleaming hardwoods, updates throughout, neutral decor, and stainless steel appliances.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-2
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Electric/gas/any optional utility
On street parking only

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/6609c680d8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 34th Street W # 2 have any available units?
1413 34th Street W # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1413 34th Street W # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1413 34th Street W # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 34th Street W # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1413 34th Street W # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1413 34th Street W # 2 offer parking?
No, 1413 34th Street W # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1413 34th Street W # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 34th Street W # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 34th Street W # 2 have a pool?
No, 1413 34th Street W # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1413 34th Street W # 2 have accessible units?
No, 1413 34th Street W # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 34th Street W # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 34th Street W # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 34th Street W # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 34th Street W # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

