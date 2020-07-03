1413 34th Street W # 2

Amenities
Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath located in desirable Uptown!
$250 Off First Month\'s Rent if Lease signed by 4/30
Don\'t miss this Impeccable unit, location-just blocks from Calhoun Square, Lake Bde Maka Ska and endless entertainment options.
Condo features gleaming hardwoods, updates throughout, neutral decor, and stainless steel appliances.
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-2
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Electric/gas/any optional utility
On street parking only
