1413 34th Street W # 2

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6609c680d8 ----

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath located in desirable Uptown!



$250 Off First Month\'s Rent if Lease signed by 4/30



Don\'t miss this Impeccable unit, location-just blocks from Calhoun Square, Lake Bde Maka Ska and endless entertainment options.

Condo features gleaming hardwoods, updates throughout, neutral decor, and stainless steel appliances.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-2

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Electric/gas/any optional utility

On street parking only



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/6609c680d8