Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1412 8th St Se Available 09/01/20 Nice 1 bed/1bath Home in the heart of Dinkytown! 2 parking spots included! Avail. 9/1/20 - This is a great 1 bedroom house practically on campus & in the heart of Dinkytown! Some of this properties many great features include:



-Spacious living room

-Updated bathroom

-Off-street parking

-Big bedroom

-Porch

-Washer/Dryer

-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



