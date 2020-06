Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

This renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath condo is located in south Minneapolis and near Bloomington Avenue. It has tons of natural light and an abundance of storage. It is a corner unit on an upper level floor and 790 square feet. There is off-street parking, an outdoor pool, grilling area and a Courtyard!



Pets are not allowed. There are common areas for entertaining. Lawn care and plowing are provided by the Association.