Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1321 SE 6th St.
Last updated July 14 2019 at 5:06 AM

1321 SE 6th St.

1321 6th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1321 6th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dinkytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Convenient one bedroom apartment (triplex) one block off U of M campus (just across from on-campus Target) available Sept. 1st. Hardwood floors. Private entrance and deck area on the second floor. Apartment entrance in the back rear. Off street parking. Shared washer and dryer/storage. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage and HEAT.
Turn of the century Triplex, one block off the University of Minnesota campus. Across the street from on-campus Target. Off street parking available. Water, sewer, garbage and HEAT paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 SE 6th St. have any available units?
1321 SE 6th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 SE 6th St. have?
Some of 1321 SE 6th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 SE 6th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1321 SE 6th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 SE 6th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1321 SE 6th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1321 SE 6th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1321 SE 6th St. offers parking.
Does 1321 SE 6th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 SE 6th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 SE 6th St. have a pool?
No, 1321 SE 6th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1321 SE 6th St. have accessible units?
No, 1321 SE 6th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 SE 6th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 SE 6th St. has units with dishwashers.
