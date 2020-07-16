1240 S 2nd Street

Amenities

7th floor, south facing unit overlooking common lawn and patio area. The Legacy has top amenities providing you an elegant living space. Community patio includes a fire feature, grills and lawn bowling; outdoor pool and hot tub with views of US Bank Stadium; separate weight room and exercise room, plus a sauna; game room includes golf simulators; and community room includes a full kitchen. Meanwhile you're nestled right by the riverfront and Gold Medal Park, complete with theaters, restaurants, and numerous walking paths, including nearby historic Stone Arch Bridge. Utilities included: heat, A/C, water/sewer/trash, natural gas, basic cable & internet. Tenant only pays for electric. Includes 1 climate controlled underground parking stall and storage unit.