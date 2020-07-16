All apartments in Minneapolis
1240 S 2nd Street

1240 S 2nd St · (651) 485-3635
Location

1240 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 727 · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
7th floor, south facing unit overlooking common lawn and patio area. The Legacy has top amenities providing you an elegant living space. Community patio includes a fire feature, grills and lawn bowling; outdoor pool and hot tub with views of US Bank Stadium; separate weight room and exercise room, plus a sauna; game room includes golf simulators; and community room includes a full kitchen. Meanwhile you're nestled right by the riverfront and Gold Medal Park, complete with theaters, restaurants, and numerous walking paths, including nearby historic Stone Arch Bridge. Utilities included: heat, A/C, water/sewer/trash, natural gas, basic cable & internet. Tenant only pays for electric. Includes 1 climate controlled underground parking stall and storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 S 2nd Street have any available units?
1240 S 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 1240 S 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1240 S 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 S 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1240 S 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1240 S 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
