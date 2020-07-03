All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1139 15th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1139 15th Ave SE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

1139 15th Ave SE

1139 15th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1139 15th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8d0c7b04f ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! Near the University of Minnesota on Bus Line. 4 bedrooms (each room has their own locks) Upper level duplex that has two floors to it. First floor of the duplex has hardwood floors flow throughout the living room, office or storage, 1 bedroom, vintage kitchen, dining room, and full bathroom. 3rd floor has a 2nd hang out area and 3 bedrooms. Shared laundry downstairs. Plenty of off street parking. Residents pay for Gas on their own bill. Electric, water, sewer and garbage is budgeted and paid by the owner. Budget cost will be added to the rental price. Lawn care included. Residents shovel steps and front sidewalk. Ask us about a 10 month lease option. Looking for residents to move in right away, but willing to wait for the right residents. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 15th Ave SE have any available units?
1139 15th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1139 15th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1139 15th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 15th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1139 15th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1139 15th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1139 15th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1139 15th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 15th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 15th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1139 15th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1139 15th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1139 15th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 15th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 15th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 15th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 15th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University