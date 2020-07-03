1139 15th Ave SE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8d0c7b04f ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! Near the University of Minnesota on Bus Line. 4 bedrooms (each room has their own locks) Upper level duplex that has two floors to it. First floor of the duplex has hardwood floors flow throughout the living room, office or storage, 1 bedroom, vintage kitchen, dining room, and full bathroom. 3rd floor has a 2nd hang out area and 3 bedrooms. Shared laundry downstairs. Plenty of off street parking. Residents pay for Gas on their own bill. Electric, water, sewer and garbage is budgeted and paid by the owner. Budget cost will be added to the rental price. Lawn care included. Residents shovel steps and front sidewalk. Ask us about a 10 month lease option. Looking for residents to move in right away, but willing to wait for the right residents. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com