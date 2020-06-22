All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1122 8th St SE

1122 8th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1122 8th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dinkytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two story four bedroom, 2 bath home just blocks from the U of M. Large LR/DR with hardwood floors and built in oak buffet and hutch. This home also features a den, three season porch, and washer/dryer.
No Smoking
1 dog up to 50 pounds with owner approval and a $25 pet rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee. ( See dog restrictions below) Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household. No extra large dogs.
Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Living Room: 14.5X13.5
Bedroom 1: 14X10
Bedroom 2: 12X10.5
Bedroom 3: 13X11.5
Bedroom 4: 11X10
Den/Office: 13X7

Approximate Utilities:
Electric = $69/mo.
Gas = $65/mo.
Water/Sewer/Trash = $85/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 8th St SE have any available units?
1122 8th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 8th St SE have?
Some of 1122 8th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 8th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1122 8th St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 8th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 8th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1122 8th St SE offer parking?
No, 1122 8th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1122 8th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 8th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 8th St SE have a pool?
No, 1122 8th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1122 8th St SE have accessible units?
No, 1122 8th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 8th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 8th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
