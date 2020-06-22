1122 8th St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious two story four bedroom, 2 bath home just blocks from the U of M. Large LR/DR with hardwood floors and built in oak buffet and hutch. This home also features a den, three season porch, and washer/dryer.

No Smoking

1 dog up to 50 pounds with owner approval and a $25 pet rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee. ( See dog restrictions below) Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household. No extra large dogs.

Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



Living Room: 14.5X13.5

Bedroom 1: 14X10

Bedroom 2: 12X10.5

Bedroom 3: 13X11.5

Bedroom 4: 11X10

Den/Office: 13X7



Approximate Utilities:

Electric = $69/mo.

Gas = $65/mo.

Water/Sewer/Trash = $85/mo.