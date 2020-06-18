All apartments in Minneapolis
1085 16th Ave. SE
1085 16th Ave. SE

1085 Southeast 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1085 Southeast 16th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH

Spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home located within walking distance from the U of MN campus. 4 spacious bedrooms with large living room and kitchen. Wood floors and beautiful wood built-ins. Very unique bedrooms! Porch out front, parking in back with garage space for outdoor storage. Pet friendly, additional fees and agreements required.

(612) 474-5200 -- call or text
inquiry@mainstaymn.com

Features Include:
-Dishwasher
-Large bedrooms and living areas
-Large driveway providing lots of off-street parking
-Large yard
-Walking distance to U of MN campus
-Large living rooms and bedrooms

Nonrefundable Application Fee: $30
Anyone 18+ years old must apply separately
No central air

Applicants are reviewed on an individual basis in accordance with Minneapolis Maintenance Code and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Fair Housing standards. This rental is not currently approved for Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 16th Ave. SE have any available units?
1085 16th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 16th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1085 16th Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 16th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1085 16th Ave. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 16th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 1085 16th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1085 16th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1085 16th Ave. SE does offer parking.
Does 1085 16th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 16th Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 16th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1085 16th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1085 16th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1085 16th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 16th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1085 16th Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.
