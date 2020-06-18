1085 16th Ave. SE

Amenities

$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH



Spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home located within walking distance from the U of MN campus. 4 spacious bedrooms with large living room and kitchen. Wood floors and beautiful wood built-ins. Very unique bedrooms! Porch out front, parking in back with garage space for outdoor storage. Pet friendly, additional fees and agreements required.



(612) 474-5200 -- call or text

inquiry@mainstaymn.com



Features Include:

-Dishwasher

-Large bedrooms and living areas

-Large driveway providing lots of off-street parking

-Large yard

-Walking distance to U of MN campus

-Large living rooms and bedrooms



Nonrefundable Application Fee: $30

Anyone 18+ years old must apply separately

No central air



Applicants are reviewed on an individual basis in accordance with Minneapolis Maintenance Code and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Fair Housing standards. This rental is not currently approved for Section 8