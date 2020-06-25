All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1015 15th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1015 15th Ave SE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

1015 15th Ave SE

1015 Southeast 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1015 Southeast 15th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Great 4 Bedroom House for Fall! - This fantastic Como house is now leasing!

At the corner of Como Ave and 15th Ave SE, near Van Cleve Park, and lots of Northeast charm, this lovely home is in the perfect location just a few blocks south is lively Dinkytown and more!

FEATURES:
- Four spacious bedrooms and two and half bathrooms
- 24/7 maintenance
- On-site laundry
- Two Living Rooms
- Central air conditioning
- Spacious kitchen with lots of storage
- Dishwasher
- Large front porch and yard
- Spacious bedrooms
- Off street parking available
- Great location

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 15th Ave SE have any available units?
1015 15th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 15th Ave SE have?
Some of 1015 15th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 15th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1015 15th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 15th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1015 15th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1015 15th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1015 15th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1015 15th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 15th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 15th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1015 15th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1015 15th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1015 15th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 15th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 15th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University