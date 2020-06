Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool business center hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym pool hot tub internet access

Looking for a worry free rental? Here it is, No electric bill, NO heating bill, NO internet bill NO utility bills. FULLY furnished, in unit washer/dryer ALL is included! The facility also features gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, rooftop lounging, business center and more...