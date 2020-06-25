All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

17341 64th Place N

17341 64th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

17341 64th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact owner direct for all showings 6512080433. Wayzata schools, Hard wood floors, Gourmet Kitchen, Look out Basement and closing to shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17341 64th Place N have any available units?
17341 64th Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17341 64th Place N have?
Some of 17341 64th Place N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17341 64th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
17341 64th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17341 64th Place N pet-friendly?
No, 17341 64th Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 17341 64th Place N offer parking?
Yes, 17341 64th Place N offers parking.
Does 17341 64th Place N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17341 64th Place N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17341 64th Place N have a pool?
No, 17341 64th Place N does not have a pool.
Does 17341 64th Place N have accessible units?
No, 17341 64th Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 17341 64th Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17341 64th Place N has units with dishwashers.
Does 17341 64th Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17341 64th Place N does not have units with air conditioning.
