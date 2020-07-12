Apartment List
/
MN
/
maple grove
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

218 Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maple Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,394
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
4 Units Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2032 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12140 70th Ave N
12140 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Maple Grove home available in August! This home is a split level 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home located in Maple Grove.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7322 Jewel Lane North
7322 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3862 sqft
This rental home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and a huge master suite with whirlpool tub and a massive walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with Corian counters. The main floor has a large office and a three car garage. Basement is unfinished.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16987 72nd Ave N
16987 72nd Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2342 sqft
16987 72nd Ave N Available 08/01/20 avail 08.01.2020, 3 bd 4 ba 2 car garage end unit town home in Maple Grove - Beautiful, sun-filled end unit town home in Timbers at Elm Creek.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17058 78th Place N
17058 78th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1882 sqft
17058 78th Place N Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17770 66th Avenue N
17770 66th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1675 sqft
Available June 1st for moving in. End unit with tons of natural light! Beautiful floors on main level and architectural arches. Specious kitchen with a lot of cabinets and counter space. Living Room with stone fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9233 Holly Lane N
9233 Holly Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1519 sqft
Available September 1st! Great location in Maple Grove! Close to parks/trails, shopping, restaurants, entertainment! Open floor plan, large 3 bedroom town home with spacious loft space, laundry room and all 3 bedrooms on upper level.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
18025 96th Avenue N
18025 96th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1485 sqft
Available September 1st! Great location close to everything in Maple Grove! Nice open main floor with lots of sunshine. Large Kitchen with island. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, loft area and convenient laundry room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6229 Upland Lane N
6229 Upland Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1975 sqft
Available 9/1/2020. NO phone calls please- request showing online. Beautiful end unit in Wayzata schools. Soaring vaulted ceiling and open concept floor plan. Huge light filled kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Finished basement.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
18244 69th Place N
18244 69th Place North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1478 sqft
Available 9/1/2020. No phone calls please- request a showing online. Outstanding town home in great Maple Grove location. Near parks, golf course, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Loft space and laundry room on the upper level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11651 88th Avenue N
11651 88th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2298 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. No phone calls please. Request a showing online. Spacious 4BR, 3BA Townhome in great Maple Grove Location. Sunroom, walkout patio, wood burning fireplace, main floor laundry. Close to parks and shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6781 Narcissus Lane N
6781 Narcissus Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1820 sqft
Freshly painted through out the house,Open floor plan with gas fireplace in living room, nice kitchen with upgraded maple cabinetry /storage, bright main level, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9637 Peony Lane N
9637 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1489 sqft
Available July 1st.

1 of 6

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6588 Jonquil Way
6588 Jonquil Way, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this wonderful 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms pet-friendly home on a corner lot in Maple Grove.

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
6757 Urbandale Lane N
6757 Urbandale Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612 -324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,900 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Grove
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Osseo
433 2nd Ave NE Lower
433 2nd Avenue Northeast, Osseo, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
SHARED RENTAL - private lower level - Property Id: 310086 This cute lower level of a single family home is great. You have you own private bedroom with tons of light, bathroom (shower only) living room and breakfast nook. Shared laundry and kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15587 60th Avenue N
15587 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1763 sqft
Available 9-1-2020. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE - request a showing on line. Beautiful end unit town home filled with natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with birch cabinets, granite center island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15599 60th Avenue N
15599 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1793 sqft
Another wonderful property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maple Grove, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maple Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaple Grove 3 BedroomsMaple Grove Accessible ApartmentsMaple Grove Apartments with Balcony
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with GymMaple Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaple Grove Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaple Grove Apartments with Parking
Maple Grove Apartments with PoolMaple Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerMaple Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaple Grove Furnished ApartmentsMaple Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities