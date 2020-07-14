Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed business center pool table guest suite media room pet friendly

Birchwood Apartment Homes offer north woods resort style living and a wilderness retreat atmosphere where you can enjoy the finest qualities of all four Minnesota seasons. We are surrounded by forest and wildlife while uniquely holding proximity to the urban varieties and entertainment that Maple Grove and Minneapolis have to offer. Spend the day hiking miles of connected nature trails and park reserves, bird watching, or relaxing on the patio overlooking the wooded courtyard. Grill out, stay in, or cozy up to the fireplace like you’re in Aspen...every day feels like a vacation at Birchwood apartments in Maple Grove, MN.