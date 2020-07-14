All apartments in Maple Grove
Birchwood Apartment Homes
Birchwood Apartment Homes

16600 92nd Ave N · (612) 260-1476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
NEW Lowered pricing on select units, plus sign a lease and receive $500! (Restrictions apply)
Location

16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1049 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchwood Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
pool table
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
Birchwood Apartment Homes offer north woods resort style living and a wilderness retreat atmosphere where you can enjoy the finest qualities of all four Minnesota seasons. We are surrounded by forest and wildlife while uniquely holding proximity to the urban varieties and entertainment that Maple Grove and Minneapolis have to offer. Spend the day hiking miles of connected nature trails and park reserves, bird watching, or relaxing on the patio overlooking the wooded courtyard. Grill out, stay in, or cozy up to the fireplace like you’re in Aspen...every day feels like a vacation at Birchwood apartments in Maple Grove, MN.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage locker in each floor: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchwood Apartment Homes have any available units?
Birchwood Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $1,559 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Birchwood Apartment Homes have?
Some of Birchwood Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchwood Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Birchwood Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: NEW Lowered pricing on select units, plus sign a lease and receive $500! (Restrictions apply)
Is Birchwood Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Birchwood Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Birchwood Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Birchwood Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Birchwood Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Birchwood Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchwood Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Birchwood Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Birchwood Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Birchwood Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Birchwood Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birchwood Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Birchwood Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Birchwood Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
