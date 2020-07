Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard fire pit parking pool garage hot tub sauna yoga cats allowed elevator gym alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar community garden dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room golf room guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Leave behind the ordinary and unlock the door to a truly inspired lifestyle at Skye at Arbor Lakes Apartments. Our premier apartment community in Maple Grove, MN, offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments, with or without a den, for rent in the Arbor Lakes neighborhood just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and nearby Saint Paul. More than just an apartment community, Skye at Arbor Lakes is an oasis of lavish comfort and convenience offering you a lifestyle of luxury. Surround yourself in the high-end comforts of our completely smoke free community.