/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7322 Jewel Lane North
7322 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
This rental home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and a huge master suite with whirlpool tub and a massive walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with Corian counters. The main floor has a large office and a three car garage. Basement is unfinished.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
12185 70th Avenue N
12185 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16973 90th Court North
16973 90th Court North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1882 sqft
16973 90th Court North Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Townhome in Maple Grove - Nicely maintained 2 level Townhome. Master suite, with 2 car attached garage. Large main level open living area with main level office/Bedroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7676 Fountain Lane
7676 Fountain Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
RARE 5-BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE EXECUTIVE HOME W/SAUNA IN MAPLE GROVE!!!-AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST- $2,850/MONTH - Another amazing listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! This is a rare find. Welcome home to this beautiful 5-bedroom/3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11922 91st Avenue N
11922 91st Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
Another listing from Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse.
1 of 6
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6588 Jonquil Way
6588 Jonquil Way, Maple Grove, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this wonderful 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms pet-friendly home on a corner lot in Maple Grove.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
12089 85th Plaza N
12089 85th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1700 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
17770 66th Avenue N
17770 66th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1675 sqft
Available June 1st for moving in. End unit with tons of natural light! Beautiful floors on main level and architectural arches. Specious kitchen with a lot of cabinets and counter space. Living Room with stone fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
6757 Urbandale Lane N
6757 Urbandale Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612 -324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,900 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Grove
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15562 60th Avenue North
15562 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1778 sqft
Great home with an easy commute to everything. Lawn care and snow removal provided.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15505 59th Pl N
15505 59th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Family Home in Plymouth MN - Property Id: 110915 Beautiful Single Family Home located in the Wayzata School District. It has a 4 car garage and half acre lot with nice views. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
15557 60th Avenue N
15557 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1763 sqft
Available 7-1-2020. Home will have new carpet and fresh paint job. Beautiful 3 BR Legacy Park, TH in the high demand Wayzata school district. Open concept main level. Center island in kitchen and SS appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15736 60th Ave N
15736 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Loft space, attached 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome with huge lawn space in Wayzata school District (School bus stops right in front of the house).
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15848 60th Avenue N
15848 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1917 sqft
Another great listing from Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse! Gorgeous end-unit townhome in Wayzata school district. Spacious living with granite/stainless kitchen, 3 beds up, 3 baths, private owners suite, and bonus loft space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15599 60th Avenue N
15599 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1793 sqft
Another great property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15206 60th Avenue N
15206 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
15716 60th Avenue N
15716 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1911 sqft
Upscale and convenient living in Plymouth. Main level concept brings a large connected space for the dining to kitchen to living room. All the bedrooms are on the upper level with two full baths and the laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Grove
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1417 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Robbinsdale
13 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Similar Pages
Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaple Grove 3 BedroomsMaple Grove Accessible ApartmentsMaple Grove Apartments with Balcony
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with GymMaple Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaple Grove Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaple Grove Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN