85 Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maple Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
Results within 1 mile of Maple Grove
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15505 59th Pl N
15505 59th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Family Home in Plymouth MN - Property Id: 110915 Beautiful Single Family Home located in the Wayzata School District. It has a 4 car garage and half acre lot with nice views. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
15612 60th Avenue North
15612 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Stunning home features spacious 3br/2.5ba of finished living space. Quick access to 494,169, Plymouth City Center. Main level: Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite tops, birch cabinets, hardwood floors, large pantry and patio access.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Grove
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Robbinsdale
12 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,185
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lakeland Park
1 Unit Available
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6392 DOUGLAS DRIVE #105 Available 08/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
31 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2020 Sumter Avenue N
2020 Sumter Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2452 sqft
2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction.

1 of 82

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
6405 101st Avenue N
6405 101st Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
3780 sqft
6405 101st Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Stunning DR Horton Model Home! - Majestic staircase with grand foyer in the ideal Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Easy access to parks, trails, shopping and quick highway access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Commerce
1 Unit Available
8839 N Maplebrook Court
8839 North Maplebrook Circle, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1268 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit town home in Brooklyn Park. The upper level has the living room, dining room and kitchen, all with hardwood floors. The 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom are also on the upper level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7523 Brunswick Avenue N
7523 Brunswick Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Don't miss this 3BD/2BA, 1700 sqft duplex for rent. This property features an open floor plan, large kitchen, and dining area. Fresh paint & Hardwood floors, new carpet & washer/dryer. Lawncare & snow removal is tenant responsibility.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7450 72nd Lane N
7450 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
710 sqft
Available June 1st! This 1Bed/1Bath condo offers wood floors, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool. Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7246 72nd Lane N
7246 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Available Now! This 2Bed/1Bath condo offers laminate wood floors throughout the main level, updated lighting fixtures, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool.
Results within 10 miles of Maple Grove
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,283
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,707
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$956
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
West Calhoun
26 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,310
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
40 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,474
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
City Guide for Maple Grove, MN

Shop til you drop in Maple Grove, where the malls, stores, and shops are almost as common as snowflakes in the wintertime.

If shopping is your thing, then Maple Grove, MN, a mid-size city of just over 61,000, is for you. Located in the northwest area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, Maple Grove is home to one of the greater Twin Cities' largest shopping malls. The city has more than just stores of course, an excellent educational system, great medical care, and plenty of in-town employment opportunities. Less than twenty minutes from downtown Minneapolis, Maple Grove offers a strong sense of community with big city life a short drive away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maple Grove, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maple Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

