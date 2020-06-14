85 Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN with hardwood floors

Shop til you drop in Maple Grove, where the malls, stores, and shops are almost as common as snowflakes in the wintertime.

If shopping is your thing, then Maple Grove, MN, a mid-size city of just over 61,000, is for you. Located in the northwest area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, Maple Grove is home to one of the greater Twin Cities' largest shopping malls. The city has more than just stores of course, an excellent educational system, great medical care, and plenty of in-town employment opportunities. Less than twenty minutes from downtown Minneapolis, Maple Grove offers a strong sense of community with big city life a short drive away.