apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
4 Units Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2032 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12140 70th Ave N
12140 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Maple Grove home available in August! This home is a split level 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home located in Maple Grove.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17770 66th Avenue N
17770 66th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1675 sqft
Available June 1st for moving in. End unit with tons of natural light! Beautiful floors on main level and architectural arches. Specious kitchen with a lot of cabinets and counter space. Living Room with stone fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
18025 96th Avenue N
18025 96th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1485 sqft
Available September 1st! Great location close to everything in Maple Grove! Nice open main floor with lots of sunshine. Large Kitchen with island. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, loft area and convenient laundry room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6229 Upland Lane N
6229 Upland Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1975 sqft
Available 9/1/2020. NO phone calls please- request showing online. Beautiful end unit in Wayzata schools. Soaring vaulted ceiling and open concept floor plan. Huge light filled kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Finished basement.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
18244 69th Place N
18244 69th Place North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1478 sqft
Available 9/1/2020. No phone calls please- request a showing online. Outstanding town home in great Maple Grove location. Near parks, golf course, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Loft space and laundry room on the upper level.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11651 88th Avenue N
11651 88th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2298 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. No phone calls please. Request a showing online. Spacious 4BR, 3BA Townhome in great Maple Grove Location. Sunroom, walkout patio, wood burning fireplace, main floor laundry. Close to parks and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6781 Narcissus Lane N
6781 Narcissus Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1820 sqft
Freshly painted through out the house,Open floor plan with gas fireplace in living room, nice kitchen with upgraded maple cabinetry /storage, bright main level, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9637 Peony Lane N
9637 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1489 sqft
Available July 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Grove
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Osseo
433 2nd Ave NE Lower
433 2nd Avenue Northeast, Osseo, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
SHARED RENTAL - private lower level - Property Id: 310086 This cute lower level of a single family home is great. You have you own private bedroom with tons of light, bathroom (shower only) living room and breakfast nook. Shared laundry and kitchen.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15557 60th Avenue N
15557 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1763 sqft
Available Immediately. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE - request showing on line. Home as ALL new carpet and paint. Beautiful 3 BR Legacy Park, TH in the high demand Wayzata school district. Open concept main level.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15716 60th Avenue N
15716 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1911 sqft
Upscale and convenient living in Plymouth. Main level concept brings a large connected space for the dining to kitchen to living room. All the bedrooms are on the upper level with two full baths and the laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Grove
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,269
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1427 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,504
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,237
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
