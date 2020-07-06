All apartments in Maple Grove
Mallard Ridge

13301 Maple Knoll Way · (763) 225-1161
Location

13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0312 · Avail. now

$1,371

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 0716 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,405

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0204 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,598

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 0811 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,598

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 0115 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,618

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,730

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mallard Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
playground
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations. Life at Mallard Ridge is made simple with numerous amenities and exceptional comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler. We reserve the right to refuse any dog based on temperament, behavior, or appearance, regardless of breed.
Dogs
fee: $200 per dog
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
fee: $100 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mallard Ridge have any available units?
Mallard Ridge has 8 units available starting at $1,371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mallard Ridge have?
Some of Mallard Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mallard Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Mallard Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mallard Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Mallard Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Mallard Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Mallard Ridge offers parking.
Does Mallard Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mallard Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mallard Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Mallard Ridge has a pool.
Does Mallard Ridge have accessible units?
No, Mallard Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Mallard Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mallard Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Mallard Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mallard Ridge has units with air conditioning.
