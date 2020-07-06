Mallard Ridge

Lease Length: 6-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler. We reserve the right to refuse any dog based on temperament, behavior, or appearance, regardless of breed.
Dogs
fee: $200 per dog
rent: $40/month per dog