Mallard Ridge

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: dogs, cats

deposit: $200 per pet

limit: 3 pets maximum

restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler. We reserve the right to refuse any dog based on temperament, behavior, or appearance, regardless of breed.

Dogs fee: $200 per dog rent: $40/month per dog